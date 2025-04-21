Atiku mourns Pope Francis, calls his passing end of era of compassion, unity

By Nwafor Sunday

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis, describing it as the end of an era defined by humility, moral courage, and unwavering service to humanity.

In a heartfelt condolence message released on Monday, Atiku extended his sympathies to the Holy See, the Catholic Church in Nigeria and across the globe, as well as the Christian faithful worldwide.

“The departure of Pope Francis marks the end of an era defined by humility, moral courage, and an unwavering commitment to the service of humanity,” he said. “He was a trailblazer who dared to walk where no one had gone, a shepherd to the most vulnerable, and a champion of a better, united world.”

Atiku hailed Pope Francis as a Pontiff who led by example, often walking among the people, speaking for the marginalized, and offering compassion in a world riddled with division.

“His papacy was a bridge of compassion in a time of division, a balm of grace in a wounded world,” Atiku noted.

Reflecting on the Pope’s passing on a significant day in the Christian calendar, Atiku said, “That his soul should be called home on a sacred day for Christians is a solemn and divine punctuation — one that reminds us that even as the earthly journey ends, a new and glorious dawn awaits those who have lived for others.”

He urged Catholics and Christians worldwide to find strength and hope in the Pope’s legacy of unity, compassion, and peace.

“May the memory of Pope Francis continue to inspire us toward unity, compassion, and peace. And may his soul, now freed from the burdens of this world, find eternal rest in the presence of the Almighty,” Atiku concluded.