Atiku downplays Delta defections, blasts those criticising him for visiting Buhari

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president

By Bayo Wahab

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has finally reacted to the gale of defections that recently hit the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State.

On Wednesday, key PDP stakeholders in the oil-rich state, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his cabinet members and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who was Atiku’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election, abandoned the opposition party and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Two days after their defections, Atiku posted a statement on X on Friday stating his position on the development.

In his reaction, the former Vice President downplayed the party’s chieftains move to the APC, saying he “bears no grudges against anyone for exercising their right to political alignment.”

He maintained that defections, alliances, and realignments are part and parcel of democratic politics.

Atiku also sent a message to those attacking him over his recent visit to former Vice President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna alongside other northern politicians.

Recently, Chief Bode George tackled Atiku over his visit to the ex-president, accusing him of ignoring the PDP and hobnobbing with Buhari, who is a member of the ruling party.

George also slammed Atiku for leading his fellow northerners to Buhari’s residence to promote his coalition campaign without involving the PDP stakeholders.

However, while justifying his meeting with Buhari, Atiku affirmed that the ex-president is not only a former leader but a significant statesman in the Nigerian political landscape.

Atiku wondered why it was deemed wrong for him and other leaders to visit Buhari, stressing that “during the 2013 opposition merger, the leaders of the time consulted widely — including visits to Obasanjo and Babangida.”

He said, “Some have resorted to insults because I visited former President Muhammadu Buhari. Let’s not rewrite history: Buhari is not only a former leader but a significant statesman in the Nigerian political landscape.

“During the 2013 opposition merger, the leaders of the time consulted widely — including visits to Obasanjo and Babangida. So why is it now sacrilegious for me and other leaders to visit Buhari in Kaduna? If you truly believe in freedom of association, then you must respect the rights of all political actors to engage, regardless of party lines.”

I have been overwhelmed with inquiries from concerned Nigerians, all eager to understand my position on the latest political shifts, particularly the defection of some PDP members to the ruling party.



Let me be unequivocal: freedom of association and expression are not optional… — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 25, 2025

Aiming a dig at his critics, Atiku said, “When PDP leaders are busy sipping tea and brokering power deals with President Tinubu, it’s called strategic alliance, but the moment I greet Peter Obi, el-Rufai, or visit Buhari, it becomes a national emergency.”

The PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate dismissed the criticisms against him as “hypocrisy and the politics of selective outrage.”

Vanguard News