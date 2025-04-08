Athletes protest non-payment of allowance at maiden Niger Delta Sports Festival

Protest broke out on Tuesday at the Cornelia Connelly College (CCC) camp of athletes participating in the maiden Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) over the non-payment of their allowance.

The festival is taking place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, with the closing ceremony billed for Tuesday, after which participating athletes will depart to their various states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the athletes refused to leave their respective camps over unpaid allowances.

Athletes camped at the CCC camp in Uyo are from Cross River, Abia, Imo and Ondo States.

NAN reports that the gate to their hostel was locked by the aggrieved athletes to prevent entry and going out.

The athletes alleged foul play in the process because there was no official disclosure on the amount athletes would be paid at the festival.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the athletes who wanted to remain anonymous said the amount they wanted to be paid was not disclosed and should have been paid during the festival, not after.

“This is very unfair on us. We’re the ones that made the festival possible; without us, there is no festival. We deserved to be treated better. We have families too.

”Imagine I am going back now; nothing to buy for my people at home. Hearing that you just participated in this event alone, people are expecting much from us,” he said.

Another athlete, who said she was not happy with the living conditions in the camp but endured, said she heard that NDDC had given money to a consultant to pay on its behalf, but nothing yet.

Speaking with newsmen via telephone, Co-chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Sir Itiakor Ikpokpo, blamed the Remita network system for the delay in payment of the allowances.

Ikpokpo, who doubles as the consultant (DUNAMIS ICON) for the Niger Delta Sports Festival, appealed to athletes in all the various camps and officials to remain calm, as their allowances would be paid before the end of today (Tuesday).

He explained that over 4,000 athletes were billed to receive payment through REMITA; hence, their details were being processed at the bank.

“Over 4,000 people are being paid. Many states only submitted their account details yesterday (Monday). We will pay everyone.

“Immediately these details are uploaded, they will start receiving alerts. At least, nothing less than six states must receive their payment today,” he assured.

He explained that the NDDC, being the sponsor of the festival, made the necessary arrangements, including all allowances; “hence, there is nothing to worry about.” (NAN)