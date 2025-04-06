Atedo Peterside lauds police for withdrawing invitation to Emir Sanusi

Atedo Peterside

By Nwafor Sunday

Renowned businessman and founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside, has commended the Nigeria Police Force for withdrawing its invitation to Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Sanusi, in connection with a recent Sallah Day incident in Kano State.

Peterside, who had earlier criticized the move as unnecessary and potentially harassing, expressed relief that the police eventually allowed “common sense to prevail.”

“I wish to commend the Police for allowing common sense to prevail on this matter,” he wrote. “If there was a local incident in Kano, then the questions should be asked in Kano where the Emir resides. Being courteous and respectful does not diminish the Police at all.”

The Police had initially summoned Emir Sanusi to Abuja to give his account regarding the March 30 clash during the Eid celebration, which led to the death of one Usman Sagiru and left several others injured after the Emir rode on horseback in a procession despite prior warnings.

However, in a statement released by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the Police announced the withdrawal of the invitation following advice from respected stakeholders. Instead, operatives from the Force Intelligence Department have been dispatched to Kano to obtain the Emir’s statement locally.

The statement emphasized the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun’s, commitment to ensuring that policing actions are not politicized or misinterpreted.

Peterside, a vocal advocate for rule of law and civic rights, had earlier questioned the rationale behind summoning a traditional ruler across state lines for an incident that occurred within his own domain.

“What is the Police trying to turn Nigeria into? Has Nigeria become a Police State?” he had asked, insisting that any legitimate queries should be directed to the Emir in Kano, not Abuja.

He described the practice of cross-state police invitations as a form of “harassment” and called for more professionalism and respect for traditional institutions.

The Police, in their statement, reiterated their resolve to conduct investigations with the highest standards of neutrality and professionalism, adding that some arrests have already been made in connection with the incident.

The development has sparked fresh discussions about the conduct of law enforcement agencies in handling matters involving traditional institutions, and the need for a balanced approach that upholds both justice and respect for cultural leaders.