Assault on LASTMA Officers: Court sentences two commercial drivers to jail

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Lagos Mobile Court has sentenced two commercial drivers to three months’ imprisonment for launching a violent, coordinated mob attack on operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) while they were carrying out their lawful duties.

The sentencing took place on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The convicts, Mohammed Musa and Muhammed Nasara, were apprehended following the unprovoked assault, which occurred on Monday, April 7, in the vicinity of LASTMA’s Central District (Zone 9), located along the Victoria Island/Lekki corridor.

LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, welcomed the court’s decision, emphasizing that the verdict sends a clear message to unruly elements in the motoring public, particularly commercial drivers who routinely flout traffic regulations.

He condemned the assault in strong terms, reaffirming LASTMA’s zero-tolerance stance on attacks against its personnel.

“LASTMA remains committed to enforcing traffic laws and ensuring the safe, orderly movement of all road users across Lagos State,” Bakare-Oki stated.

According to LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Taofiq Adebayo, the incident began after LASTMA officials apprehended a white commercial minibus (SMK 742 YJ) for obstruction-related traffic offenses near Mekwen Bridge, inward Flag House.

“In a show of blatant defiance, the minibus driver mobilized a group of fellow commercial operators, who arrived in two other minibuses (GGE 995 YF), and together launched a premeditated, vicious attack on the officials,” Adebayo explained.

He added that swift intervention by security personnel led to the arrest of two of the assailants, who were immediately arraigned before the Lagos Mobile Court in Oshodi.