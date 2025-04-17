Assassins came for Oyedepo, he was staring at them but they couldn’t see him – Daughter

Oyedepo

By Henry Oduah

Love Ogah, daughter of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has recounted a harrowing childhood experience involving a failed assassination attempt on her father.

Speaking during a sermon titled “Building a Successful Marriage,” which she shared on her Instagram page Tuesday, Mrs. Ogah reflected on a night from her school years when a group of armed men stormed their home in search of her father.

“I remember when we were growing up—I believe I was in secondary school then—one particular night, we were visited in our house by hired killers,” she said. “They came to our house specifically, stating from the time they entered the gate, ‘We’re here to execute him.’ By ‘him’, they meant my father (Bishop David Oyedepo). Our house was like a war zone. They were like, ‘Where is he?’”

According to her, the attackers searched the entire house for hours, unaware that the man they were looking for was watching them the entire time.

“The most interesting thing I’ll never forget in my life, which has stuck with me since I was a child, was that he (Oyedepo) was looking at them the entire time, but they couldn’t see him,” she said. “They ransacked our house for hours. There was a time we hid behind the door, and at a particular point, they shut the door. The door hit my lip—my entire top gum came off, and my gum was dangling. They came ready to execute.”

Despite the chaos, Oyedepo remained unharmed and hidden in plain sight. Mrs. Ogah described how, after the intruders left, family members were in disbelief when the bishop emerged from his room unscathed.

“After they ransacked the whole house for hours, my aunt came into the house crying. She said, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what would have happened. Oh my God, where is he?’ And my father came out of his room, and we all looked like it was a film trick. He said, ‘I was staring at them the entire time.’ They entered his room and ransacked everywhere—he was looking, but they couldn’t find him,” she recounted.

Using the story as a metaphor for divine protection and spiritual resilience, Mrs. Ogah urged believers to deepen their personal relationship with God.

“When you’re in the centre of God’s will for your life, challenges will come to test what you stand on. You can’t fake this thing forever,” she said.

“And that’s why I’m begging you, for your destiny, to know God for yourself. There are plenty of enemies that want to execute you. But when you’re in God, you come from a place of victory. They can’t touch you.”