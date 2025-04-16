Asia now doing more for Africa in physical investment – Speaker Abbas tells EU

House of Reps Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

…call for collaborations beyond elections monitoring

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, has called on the European Union (EU) to step up its multilateral and bilateral cooperation with African countries, saying Asia is now doing more for the black continent in terms of physical investment.

He urged the EU to take the opportunity of the withdrawal of aids to other countries by the Donald Trump administration to do more for African countries beyond election monitoring and security trainings.

Speaker Abbas made the call in Abuja on Wednesday when the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ambassador Gautier Mignot, visited him.

With the Speaker were the Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; Minority Whip, Hon Ali Isah; Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon Wole Oke, and Chairman, House Parliamentary Friendship Group on Nigeria-EU, Hon. Abdulmaleek Danga.

The Speaker described Wednesday as a day of history, as it was the second meeting with the EU and the first in 2025 to discuss issues between Nigeria and Europe.

He noted that the National Assembly, specifically the House, is a friend to the EU and is willing to cooperate and partner in all areas of endeavours.

He said: “I just want to draw our attention to some things that I feel the European Union can do better. You (EU) have tried tremendously in terms of capacity, especially in areas of election monitoring, particularly Nigeria. But I see a trend that is a bit uncomfortable from your side that the EU needs to address.

“Asia is fast approaching Africa. You should have dominant investments and stakes in Africa. But what we have today is that the majority of the investments are coming from Asia. Less and fewer investments from the EU are being witnessed in Africa. I believe it is an area that we need to holistically look at and see how we can continue to make EU more relevant to Nigeria and to Africa. There are many areas that we have already advanced in our relationship over the last 50 years.

“Just last week, we received the Ambassador of China to Nigeria, and the kind of ambitious plans we heard him say about China and Nigeria, as well as Africa, are unprecedented. Some weeks ago, I also had the opportunity to meet with the Indian Ambassador, and I also heard about the kind of ambitious plans they have.

“We don’t hear much from the EU these days as far as Africa is concerned, perhaps, except in the area of elections and security. But when it comes to real investments, the EU is not actually progressing at the rate it should.

“We believe if there is any country or union that deserves to really stamp its feet in Africa, it is the EU. So, I want to use this opportunity to urge that more and more collaboration needs to come onboard between Africa and the EU.”

Earlier, Ambassador Mignot noted that Nigeria is a key partner to the EU, not only for the future but for the present, especially with the recent developments in the US under President Trump.

The ambassador said the EU is committed to partnerships with African countries, especially Nigeria, describing the country as a “trade and investment partner,” stressing that his continent will champion more investments, especially in Nigeria.

Ambassador Mignot noted that the areas of interest include science, information, and technology, while the EU would continue to offer humanitarian assistance to Nigeria. He added that a strengthened relationship with Nigeria would attract more sustainable investments and opportunities for Nigerians.

While noting that the parliament is the bastion of democracy, the EU envoy called for more collaboration between the EU Parliament and the Nigerian National Assembly.

Ambassador Mignot cited other areas of interest to the EU to be the Electoral Act, urging the National Assembly to improve the electoral framework for Nigeria. He also mentioned gender inclusion and participation in public affairs.