Asencio, Amad Diallo, 8 other biggest breakout stars of 2024/2025 season

Asencio

By Enitan Abdultawab

Football is a game of moments. There is always that time when you only watch your teammates play and there is that time when your coach puts some trust in you and makes you play. Should you impress him, your name sticks to the team sheet every matchday.

As the 2024/2025 football season comes to a close across Europe’s top flights, it is common knowledge that there are a couple of players who are having a breakout season. These players were known by few or no people at all last season or perhaps were only bench warmers in the preceding season but have now shot into the full spotlight following their impressive performances.

Myles Lewis Skelly – Arsenal

Myles-Lewis Skelly, MLS, as he is fondly called, is a big inspiration for Arsenal and England this season. After joining the Gunners’ academy at the age of eight and ascending through the youth ranks, he made his Premier League debut on September 22, 2024, against Manchester City, substituting late for Timber in the 92nd minute.

England manager Thomas Tuchel was immediately impressed by his displays under Mikel Arteta and gave him a senior call-up. He made his full debut in a World Cup qualifier against Albania, starting the match and scoring the goal in the 19th minute, becoming the youngest player ever to score on his debut for the senior England side.

Nico Paz – Como

After seeking a move away from Real Madrid in the summer, the fashionable young attacker has been praised for his performances for Como. He is one of the league’s most impressive young players, having grown up under the tutelage of former great midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

This season, he has received a lot of praise. Toni Kroos called him “the next Guti.” Fortunately for Madrid, the Spaniard has a cheap buy-back clause, so he may return at the end of the current campaign. One to observe.

Liam Delap – Ipswich Town

One of the most notable performers in the Premier League this season has been Liam Delap. The 22-year-old might not continue with Ipswich after they were demoted to the Championship. At a time when forwards are hard to come by, the 22-year-old has been a revelation for Ipswich and a throwback to a classic number nine.

Last season, Ipswich paid €17.85 million to recruit the England youth international from Manchester City, but they stand to gain a substantial profit because some teams may be lurking somewhere to snap him.

Omar Marmoush – Manchester City

In a small number of Bundesliga games this season, Marmoush scored a lot of goals, even surpassing some of the best strikers in the league.

Even though he joined Frankfurt a season prior, it is surprising to see how he excelled this season. He has now contributed 14 goals to Manchester City where he is becoming a key player.

Raul Asencio – Real Madrid

Despite Éder Militão’s injury, the young Spanish defender has been a dependable backup for Real Madrid this season. He is an impressive player to watch because of his poise, skill with the ball and strong defensive play.

With his encouraging growth, Asencio may have a bright future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Amad Diallo – Manchester United

Until his unfortunate injury in early February, Amad Diallo was carrying Manchester United on his back. His staggering dribbling skills, pace and technicalities set him apart from others who played from the wings. Although he did not play a key role in Manchester United’s season in the last campaign, he has stepped up really well from the youth ranks to the senior team.

Before his injury, he scored six goals and made six assists in 22 appearances for the English side. This cements the trust that coach Ruben Amorim has in him, as former coach Eric Ten Hag played Antony (now a Betis player) ahead of him.

Desire Doue – Paris Saint-Germain

Rennes handed Doue a new contract shortly after his record-breaking exploits and in 2023, he was given another 12-month extension until the summer of 2026 – but there was never any chance of him seeing it out. PSG snapped him and that was the beginning of a lot of exploits.

This season, he has helped the French giant to win another Ligue 1 title and also to reach the semis of the UCL. He has notably formed a good relationship with Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Dean Hujsen – Bournemouth

His 13 appearances for Roma in 2023–2024 and one for “The Old Lady” didn’t exactly make him the next big thing, but now he is.

Snapped up for only €12m from Juventus this season, Dean Huijsen has been seen as a revelation especially in the Premier League. Due to his remarkable performances, he has garnered attention and generated conjecture about his future, including interest from elite clubs. Huijsen has made an impression on Bournemouth’s team with his defensive prowess and general contribution.

Marc Casado – Barcelona

Always lurking somewhere on the first team sheet every pre-season, it looked as if the former Barça Athletic captain was going to watch from the bench this season again. His friend, Marc Bernal, was put into the first team by Hansi Flick and Bernal delivered. Then, Flick stuck to Bernal.

Then, came an injury to Bernal and a distrust of Frenkie De Jong, Flick trusted Casado and he immediately became a midfield general. He formed a good relationship with Pedri, had a couple of assists but got injured last month.

Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa

If one is told that this is Rogers’ first season in a top-flight, one would not believe. He has been astounding for Aston Villa this season. Rogers spent time on loan at Blackpool, Bournemouth and Lincoln City before being sold to Middlesbrough in 2023 for a mere €1.2 million. He didn’t settle in at Villa Park until February 2024 when Aston Villa paid about €9.4 million for his services.

Rogers’ ascent comes at a good moment, since Villa is still in the running for a Champions League spot and is only one point away. Beyond the numbers, Rogers’ demeanour has changed as a result of his boldness in facing opponents one-on-one and demanding the ball in tight spaces. What started as an acquisition for depth purposes has become a key component of coach Unai Emery’s adaptable positional play.