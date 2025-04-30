Arteta urges Arsenal to deliver ‘special’ fightback against PSG

Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta catches the ball during the UEFA Champions League Semi-final First Leg football match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Emirates Stadium in north London, on April 29, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)

Mikel Arteta urged Arsenal to produce a “special” fightback against Paris Saint-Germain after Ousmane Dembele fired the French side to a 1-0 win in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Dembele struck in the fourth minute at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal were unable to haul themselves level in a tense clash featuring key misses from both teams.

PSG wasted two golden opportunities to take firm control of the tie in the closing stages as Goncalo Ramos hit the bar and Bradley Barcola shot wide from close-range.

Arsenal also had their moments after a slow start, with PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma making two superb saves to deny Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

In contrast to the previous two rounds, when Arsenal established substantial first leg leads en route to knocking out PSV Eindhoven and Real Madrid, the Gunners will have to do it the hard way this time.

They head to Paris for the second leg on May 7 knowing an epic performance is required to book a place in their first Champions League final since 2006.

Arteta, whose club have never won the Champions League, saw enough in the first leg to believe it is far from impossible for Arsenal to leave the Parc des Princes victorious.

“We are at half-time, and my message is exactly the same as it was after we beat Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of the quarter-final,” he said.

“We have to go to Paris and win the game, and we are more than capable of doing it.

“If you want to win the Champions League final, you have to do something special, and we are going to have to do something special in Paris to be there. We still have a lot of chances to be in that final.”

In the first half, Arsenal were in danger of becoming the latest English team to be blown away by PSG.

But Arteta made an unspecified tactical switch that he said helped regain control against a PSG side who had already eliminated Liverpool and Aston Villa, as well as beating Manchester City in the league phase.

– ‘The margins are so small’ –

“We had one issue. We corrected it after 15 minutes and we turned the game around. There was something very specific with the way we play that we had to get right,” he said.

“We had two one-on-ones with Donnarumma and if they go in, it is a different story.

“But he made the saves, and that’s the difference in the Champions League. The margins are so small, and it didn’t go our way.”

PSG are also bidding to win Europe’s elite club competition for the first time and this was a significant step towards that target.

While the tie is far from over, Luis Enrique’s team have the advantage and showed enough quality in possession to suggest they are capable of adding to their lead in Paris.

“There was an incredible atmosphere inside the stadium, it was deafening, but we got off to a wonderful start and the early goal gave us a boost of confidence,” Luis Enrique said.

“The game was littered with chances. It could have been better, it could have been worse. We had 10 or 15 minutes when the opponent could have snatched the game away from us but it didn’t happen.”

As a long-time mentor of Arteta’s and a firm admirer of his team, Luis Enrique has no intention of underestimating the north Londoners in the second leg.

“It is mission accomplished for this evening. But our objective is to win the second leg at home,” he said.

“With Arsenal we cannot let our guard down or be complacent because they can score quickly and we are back to square one.

“They are a team that can completely rewrite history in a second with a goal.

“Nothing is in the bag. We need to win when we are at home because Arsenal now have nothing to lose.”