Art ministry calls for entries for “Nigeria Everywhere” creative collection competition

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy has announced an open call for fashion designers and creatives across the country to apply for “Nigeria Everywhere: The Creative Collection”.

This nationwide talent search aims to spotlight Nigeria’s finest fashion creatives on a global platform, celebrating the nation’s vibrant cultural heritage and artistic excellence. The showcase will take place during the Exhibition Weekend at the 68th UN Tourism Commission for Africa (CAF), scheduled for June 2025.

Selected participants will design exclusive pieces for the Ministry and represent Nigeria at this prestigious international event.

In addition to this honor, participants will benefit from: High-profile fashion commissions, Strategic collaborations within the creative industry and Unmatched exposure through national and international showcases

The Ministry encourages all eligible creatives to take advantage of this opportunity to bring Nigerian artistry to the world stage.

Further details on application deadlines and submission guidelines will be released soon.