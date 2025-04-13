Arsenal faces fresh injury worry as three players risk missing Real Madrid clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed Ben White, Thomas Partey, and Jorginho are injury doubts ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Despite a commanding 3-0 first-leg win at the Emirates, Arteta’s side may travel to Spain with a depleted squad.

White missed the weekend’s 1-1 draw with Brentford after picking up a training knock, while Partey and Jorginho were both forced off during the match—Partey with discomfort and Jorginho due to a rib injury affecting his breathing.

“We didn’t want to take any risks,” Arteta said post-match, adding that Partey would be assessed further.

The Gunners are already without several key players, including Saka, Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, and Havertz.

Injuries have derailed their Premier League title push, with Liverpool now close to clinching the crown.

Still, Arsenal’s European form has impressed. Declan Rice starred in the first leg with a brace, putting the north London side on the brink of a rare semi-final appearance—only their third in Champions League history.

Arteta remains cautious: “We’ll need to be even better in Madrid to go through.”

The winner faces PSG or Aston Villa in the semis.

