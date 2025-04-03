Arsenal defender Gabriel ruled out for rest of season

Arsenal have suffered a major setback ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid after Gabriel was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Gunners said Thursday the 27-year-old Brazil centre-back will require surgery on the hamstring injury he suffered during the club’s 2-1 Premier League win against Fulham on Tuesday.

Gabriel, a mainstay of Arsenal’s defence in recent seasons, went down in the 16th minute with the injury at the Emirates Stadium and was unable to continue.

Arsenal host Real Madrid in the opening leg of their quarter-final clash at the Emirates on Tuesday before the return game the following week.

“Further to being substituted during our match against Fulham on Tuesday, we can confirm that Gabriel Magalhaes has sustained a hamstring injury which requires surgery,” said an Arsenal statement.

“Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season.”

Arsenal have the best defence in the Premier League so far this season, having conceded 25 goals in 30 games.

But they are still second in the table, a huge 12 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool with eight games to play.

