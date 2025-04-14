Army rescues 16 kidnapped passengers in Plateau

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of 3 Division, Nigerian Army and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have rescued 16 passengers kidnapped along the Jos-Mangu road by bandits in Plateau State.

The rescue operation began when troops conducting Operation Lafiyan Jama’a discovered an empty vehicle abandoned by the roadside at Mararaban Kantoma in Mangu Local Government Area of the state about 9p.m., local time on Sunday.

Spokesman of the OPSH, Major Samson Zaikhom said: “The troops immediately searched the nearby bushes to trace the occupants of the vehicle suspected to have been kidnapped.

“The kidnappers, on sighting the troops opened fire, but own troops overwhelmed the criminals with superior firepower forcing them to abandon the victims and fled.

“Troops exploited the general area and rescued all 16 abducted passengers which included six children.

“Troops administered first aid to some of the rescued victims who sustained minor injuries during the incident.

“Thereafter, troops escorted the victims to safety to continue their journey to Jos Metropolis.

“Meanwhile, troops are on the lookout for the fleeing kidnappers suspected to have sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter with troops.”

“OPSH reiterates its commitment to protecting lives and property within the Joint Operations Area, while troops remain motivated to deny miscreants freedom of action.”