‘Army Officer’ in arms smuggling not serving member of UK Armed Forces – British High Commission

By Nwafor Sunday

The British High Commission in Nigeria has issued a formal clarification following widespread media reports linking a British Army officer to an alleged arms trafficking operation recently uncovered in Delta State by Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS).

Contrary to claims suggesting the individual is an active member of the UK Armed Forces, the High Commission has confirmed that the person in question is not currently serving in any capacity.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the British High Commission stated:

“The individual identified in recent Nigerian media reporting is not a serving member of the UK Armed Forces.”

Providing further context, the High Commission explained that while the individual did have past ties to the British military, they served only as a junior rank in the UK Armed Forces Reserves and were later discharged. The person was not a commissioned officer at any point during their service.

Due to legal and privacy obligations under common law and the UK’s Data Protection Act, the Commission noted it is unable to disclose further personal details about the former service member.

The Commission urged media outlets to reflect this clarification accurately in their coverage, emphasizing the importance of factual reporting in matters of public interest and international concern.

For further inquiries regarding UK personnel, journalists are advised to contact the British High Commission’s Press and Public Affairs team directly.