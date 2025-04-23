Army donates vehicle to Man-O-War to boost security

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS— THE 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja, has donated an operational vehicle to Man-O-War Nigeria, Lagos State Command, to enhance security operations in the state.

Presenting the vehicle at the Brigade headquarters, Brig. Gen. Olawale Oyekola said the long-abandoned OP MESA vehicle was refurbished to boost Man-O-War’s information gathering and sharing capabilities in support of the Brigade’s operations.

Brig.Gen. Oyekola expressed hope that the vehicle would enable Man-O-War to respond swiftly to requests for actionable information.

Man-O-War Commander, Mr Lucky Onimowo, who received the vehicle, appreciated the gesture, noting that it would strengthen the partnership between the Nigerian Army and Man-O-War in maintaining peace and security in Lagos State.

Engineer Onimowo pledged to utilize the vehicle effectively, assuring that “Man-O-War will provide enhanced support to the Nigerian Army’s security operations. We are comitted to delivering timely and actionable intelligence to 9 Brigade, bolstering its efforts in Lagos State.”