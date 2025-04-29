Army court martial sentences soldier to death, another 10 years imprisonment

Army

By Kingsley Omonobi

A General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at the Headquarters, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, has sentenced a soldier, Private Adamu Mohammed, to death by hanging and another, Private Abubakar Yusuf, to 10 years imprisonment.

A statement by Lt Col Jonah Unuakhalu, Acting Deputy Director 82 Division Army Public Relations, said, “The sentences were handed down after due consideration for the offences of murder and robbery for which the soldiers stood trial.”

The GCM, composed of 11 members, was inaugurated by the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, on February 18, 2025, to try erring personnel within the Division for various offences that could not be disposed of summarily.

The President of the GCM, Brigadier General Sadisu Buhari, while delivering the judgement on the first accused, Private Adamu Mohammed, stated that he was found guilty of the offence of the murder of his girlfriend, Miss Hauwa Ali, an offence punishable under Section 106(a) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 LFN 2004.

The unanimous judgement he explained was arrived at after careful review of the facts before the GCM, the career and service record of the soldier, and the compassionate plea for mitigation presented by the accused and his counsel.

However, the President of the GCM noted that in the interest of societal decorum and justice for the deceased, the law had to be applied to its fullest.

“Given this, the GCM has determined that the accused soldier, 21NA/80/6365 Private Adamu Mohammed, is hereby sentenced to death by hanging for the charge of murder,” Brigadier General Sadisu said.

Relatedly, the General Court Martial equally sentenced another soldier, Private Abubakar Yusuf, to 10 years’ imprisonment for robbery at a mall within Enugu.

The President of the GCM stated that the panel found Private Yusuf guilty of robbery, punishable under Section 107(1)(b) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 LFN 2004.

Although the court attentively considered the plea in mitigation presented by the accused and his counsel for leniency, the law was applied to uphold societal decorum and protect the reputation of the army.

“However, due to the inability of the GCM to reach a unanimous decision required to impose the maximum mandatory punishment prescribed under Section 107(2) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 LFN 2004, the GCM, relying on the provisions of Section 140(3) of the Armed Forces Act, hereby sentences the accused soldier, 23NA/85/12116 Private Abubakar Yusuf, to 10 years imprisonment,” Brigadier General Sadisu Buhari announced.

The President of the GCM emphasised that the findings and sentences pronounced for both soldiers remain subject to confirmation by the confirming authority, marking the conclusion of their trials.

The Nigerian Army reassures the general public of its unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethics and professional conduct in the discharge of its duties.

While the wrong actions of a few do not reflect the values of the institution, swift and decisive measures are always taken to ensure accountability and justice.

The Army remains dedicated to maintaining discipline within its ranks, protecting the integrity of its operations and fostering trust and confidence among the people it serves.