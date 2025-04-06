Army arrests 43 oil theft suspects, seizes over 254,000 litres of stolen crude in Niger Delta

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA – Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested 43 individuals involved in oil theft and related crimes, and seized more than 254,000 litres of stolen crude oil and petroleum products during operations across the Niger Delta region.

According to a statement from the Army, the arrests and seizures followed intensified operations against economic saboteurs, pipeline vandals, and illegal refinery operators in the Joint Operations Area (JOA), conducted between March 31 and April 6, 2025.

“In multiple operations carried out in conjunction with other security agencies, troops deactivated 14 illegal refineries, dismantled 14 boats used for criminal activities, intercepted several vehicles, and confiscated over 254,000 litres of stolen crude and petroleum products across the region,” the Army said.

In Delta State, troops uncovered a large-scale illegal bunkering site at Old Ogorode in Sapele Local Government Area. Recovered items included:

A Ford Bus (Delta KLK 797 HR) carrying 9 drums of 1,000 litres each (90,000 litres)

74 drums of 200 litres (14,800 litres)

A tank containing over 20,000 litres of stolen products

Additional drums of engine oil, empty containers, generators, and pumping machines

Two suspects were arrested at the site.

Also in Delta, a Volvo Canter truck (Bauchi KTG 166 XC) conveying 56 drums of crude oil (13,400 litres) was intercepted in Amukpe, and a mini tanker with 11,000 litres of illegally refined diesel (AGO) was seized in Ughelli North LGA. Three suspects were arrested.

In Rivers State, troops dismantled several illegal refining sites around Ataba in Andoni LGA, confiscating over 80,000 litres of crude oil. At Ogale junction in Eleme LGA, 80 sacks containing 3,200 litres of stolen petroleum products were intercepted. Another 3,000 litres of crude was discovered in Okarki Forest, Ahoada West LGA, along with a large cooking oven, metal receivers, and long iron pipes.

At Omoku (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA), vehicles loaded with stolen products were intercepted, while arrests were also made in Aloloba (Akuku-Toru LGA), Oshie (ONELGA), and Krakrama (Degema LGA).

Bayelsa State saw operations around Okordia community in Yenagoa LGA, where troops dismantled an illegal refining site with three ovens and four drums filled with over 8,000 litres of stolen crude. At Taylor Creek in Biseni, two more sites with 8 ovens and 7 drums containing 5,500 litres of stolen crude were also deactivated. A separate site in Clough Creek, Ekeremor, was similarly shut down.

Operations were also reported in Akwa Ibom State, with troops disrupting oil theft networks and denying criminals freedom of movement.

All arrested suspects have been handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution. The Army confirmed that seized products and equipment were processed in line with existing operational protocols.

Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, commended troops for their efforts and urged stakeholders to maintain synergy in the fight against oil theft.

“These efforts are vital to increasing oil and gas production and securing economic prosperity for Nigeria,” the GOC stated.