Armed men invade Benue community from Ebonyi, kill six, injure many

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least six persons were feared dead in a renewed clash between the people of the Ezza community of Ado Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state and their Effium neighbours in Ebonyi state.

The crisis between the two communities has lingered for decades and defied all efforts to ensure the cessation of the conflict.

A source from the area who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the fresh crisis erupted Saturday afternoon at about 2:30 pm when armed men, supposedly from neighboring Effium, stormed the Ezza community, shooting sporadically.

He said: “The people were going about their normal business when the Effium fighters from neigbouring Ebonyi state stormed Ezza at about 2:30 pm, shooting sporadically at the people.

“The attack was unprovoked, and no one can explain why they decided to invade the community, particularly during this Easter season.

“As we speak, about six persons have been killed, and several others have also been injured. It is more painful because women and children are fleeing their homes when they are supposed to be at home enjoying Easter.

“The situation is still tensed because as we speak the invaders are still in the attacked community and they are shooting and looting the people’s valuables and food.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, and CSP, Catherine Anene, were unsuccessful.

