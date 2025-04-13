Armed herdsmen have laid siege on Benue communities, traditional council laments

Armed herdsman

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Armed herders have reportedly laid siege on the 15 Council Wards of Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, attacking the communities and raping, murdering as well as destroying houses and the people’s farms.

The Gwer West Local Government Traditional Council, in a communique issued at the end of its Extraordinary Expanded Sitting, held weekend in Naka, the Local Government Headquarters, condemned the activities of the marauders in the LGA.

Recall that irate youths of the LGA had, on March 11, 2025, embarked on a violent protest in Naka to protest the killing of members of the state’s local security outfit by armed herders. The protesters on the said day razed the Local Government Secretariat, the palace of the monarch of the area, as well as the property of prominent indigenes of the LGA, among others.

The traditional council, in a resolution at the end of its meeting, explained that it deliberated extensively on the worsening spate of insecurity in the LGA and commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for the steps he had taken so far to tackle the menace in the area and Benue State in general.

The Council pledged its loyalty to the Government of Governor Hyacinth Alia, the Tor Tiv, HRM Orchivirigh Prof. James Ayatse, the Tiv Area Traditional Council, and the Ter Tyoshin, HRH Daniel Ayua Abomtse for their efforts in de-escalating insecurity in the state.

Part of the resolution read: “The sitting thanked the Governor for his visit to Naka to sympathise with the Tyoshin people over killings occasioned by armed herdsmen and the destruction caused by the violent protest of March 11, 2025 which led to the razing of the palace of the Ter Tyoshin, HRH Daniel Ayua Abomtse, the palace of the Mue Ter Raav, HRH Peter Ormin as well as houses belonging to other prominent persons of the local government, and the burning of the local government secretariat during the civil disturbance.

“The sitting vehemently condemned the unabated activities of marauding herdsmen, who wittingly attack, murder, rape, and maim our people, destroying houses and farms, and laying siege on all communities cutting across 15 Council Wards and appealed to Government to continue to support the people with the aim of sending away the enemy.”

While acknowledging the efforts of security agencies in handling armed herdsmen incursions in the LGA, the Traditional Council advised that they redouble their efforts and also urged traditional rulers in the area to “take charge of their communities and exercise traditional authority in ensuring the security and safety of their people and not betray the trust reposed in them as custodians of the lands and the areas within their domain.”

They noted that “nobody is allowed to negotiate with herders to cede land, co-existence or strike any deal on behalf of the people of Gwer West. Any person found wanting in this regard shall be handed over to law enforcement agents.

“The sitting also urged the youth to mobilise themselves to continue to exercise vigilance in their various communities. The youth of Gwer West should endeavour to show remorse and apology over acts of arson, looting, sacking and burning of Ter Tyoshin’s palace, annex and extension buildings, and also properties of other individuals.”

They frowned at the activities of cultists in the land and called on the youths to desist from any form of criminality. They urged all Tyoshin sons and daughters to show commitment to efforts to tackle insecurity in the land in whatever capacity they would be called upon to serve, emphasising that they must put aside all their differences and stand united for the good of the land.

