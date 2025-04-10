Armed herdsmen attack Benue community again, kill 3, many missing, houses razed

Two soldiers, three others killed in ambush by armed herdsmen in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least three people have been confirmed dead following a renewed overnight attack by suspected armed herdsmen on Mbasombo community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack, which occurred around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, lasted for over an hour. Mbasombo, located less than 10 minutes from Makurdi, the state capital, was thrown into chaos as gunmen stormed the community, opening fire and setting houses ablaze.

A survivor, Atumegh Ahemga, a petty trader in the community, recounted the harrowing experience:

“We had already gone to bed when heavy gunfire erupted from all directions. People ran for their lives as the attackers shot at anyone they saw and set homes on fire. It was unprovoked and terrifying. Many people escaped to nearby villages, but three lives were lost, and several others were injured or remain missing.”

He added that the attack lasted over an hour without any security intervention.

“It’s a very sad experience. Families are in mourning, and others are still searching for missing loved ones.”

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Gwer East LGA, Timothy Adi, said three deaths have been recorded so far, and calm has since returned to the area.

Also speaking, Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack and said that security personnel have been deployed to the community to prevent further violence.