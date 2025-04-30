Armed herders’ attacks in Benue have persisted for 15 years – Royal Father

Two soldiers, three others killed in ambush by armed herdsmen in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Chairman of Gwer West Traditional Council and Ter Tyoshin, His Royal Highness Daniel Abomtse, has decried the persistent attacks by armed herdsmen in Benue State, stating that the violence has continued unabated for over 15 years.

The monarch made the statement in Naka, Gwer West, while receiving a delegation from the Benue State Government led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs/Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), Sir James Iorpuu. The delegation was in the area to deliver relief materials to victims of recent herders’ attacks.

According to a statement by BSEMA’s Information Officer, Tema Ager, the delegation also visited the area to sympathize with the monarch over the recent destruction of his palace by irate youths protesting the incessant killings in the community.

Receiving the delegation, Chief Abomtse commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for his proactive response to the crisis, especially his efforts to end the long-standing attacks by armed herdsmen. He called on the Federal Government to continue supporting the governor in combating the “terrorists masquerading as herdsmen.”

Describing Governor Alia’s emergence as divinely ordained, the royal father said the governor’s prompt visit and intervention after the latest attacks demonstrated “his humanity, compassion, and commitment to a lasting solution to the protracted crisis.”

He also expressed appreciation for the humanitarian assistance extended through BSEMA and appealed for additional support to meet the urgent needs of the people of Gwer West.

While delivering Governor Alia’s message, Sir Iorpuu condemned the destruction of the Ter Tyoshin’s palace, calling it “unprecedented and strange in Tivland.” He sympathized with Chief Abomtse and his subjects whose homes and properties were destroyed, urging the monarch to view the tragedy as an act of God.

Presenting the relief materials—comprising both food and non-food items—he reaffirmed the governor’s commitment to restoring peace and security in the state. He also urged the cooperation of the monarch and his people in supporting the government’s initiatives to address the region’s security and displacement issues.

Addressing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Agagbe, UBE Naka, and Calvin Foundation College of Education Clinic in Naka, the Permanent Secretary reiterated Governor Alia’s dedication to ensuring the return of displaced persons to their farmlands.

He announced that moving forward, relief distribution in Gwer West would be coordinated in close partnership with government appointees and the Chairman of the Local Government Council.

Also present were the Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Rev. Frederick Ikyaan; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths, Sports and Creativity, Dr. Philip Nongu; Gwer West Council Chairman, Hon. Victor Torsaa Ormin; and Governor Alia’s Gubernatorial Liaison Officer, Hon. Henry Agba—all of whom pledged full support for BSEMA’s humanitarian mission.

Speaking at the Ter Tyoshin Palace, Rev. Ikyaan commended Governor Alia for his swift and decisive response to the incident. In his remarks, Gwer West LGA Chairman Victor Ormin applauded the deployment of security personnel to the area and the governor’s efforts to restore farming and community life.