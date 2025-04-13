Ari Jay wins Jamika Entertainment Music audition

By Ayo Onikoyi

Timilehin Jonah popularly known as Ari Jay has won the 2025 edition of the Jamika Entertainment music audition.

The 21 year old female music star beat over a hundred talented artists to win the coveted prize of signing up to the Jamika Force team.

Ari Jay who formerly went with the stage name Timmy Jay when starting up her music career was overjoyed and in disbelief, telling our reporter that she was a bundle of nerves when she took the mic to sing but she was confident and prayerful that she would scale through.

The head of operations for Jamika Entertainment, Mr Stanley Ihensekhien said he was delighted with their choice.

“We have had our eyes set on Ari Jay and various other acts that competed, though we wish we could sign more than one artist but we are confident we picked the right person to join our family.”

She would be the first female artist to sign up to the Jamika Entertainment music label, joining already established artists like Koredianx, Yung Bos and Church of Men.

Ari Jay said she is ecstatic and ready to work with her new label mates to release some fun new songs for her supporters and the new fans she looks forward to getting as she takes a big step into the Nigerian music industry.