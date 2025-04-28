Arewa youths felicitate with Tantita’s Pondi on conferment of chieftaincy title

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – Arewa youths in Delta State under the auspices of Delta State Concerned Arewa Youths Movement, Wednesday, felicitated with General Manager of Operations at Tantita Security Services Limited, Sir Tare Pondi on his conferment with the chieftaincy title of Ibe Ebidowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom.

Pondi was conferred with the title by His Royal Majesty, Oboro Gbaraun II, which the group in a statement signed by its President, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Usman, where Pondi’s conferment was described as a well-deserved recognition based on his patriotism and significant impact made on the lives of many people.

The statement read in part, “Pondi’s conferment is well-deserved, and the chieftaincy honour bestowed on the revered security expert is a fitting recognition. It is not far-fetched from his enduring humanitarian contributions and unwavering commitment to sustainable youth empowerment across the Niger Delta region.

“The Delta State Concerned Arewa Youths Movement is abuzz with excitement and celebration as Sir Tare Pondi is installed as the Ibe Ebidowei of the ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom by the revered monarch, His Royal Majesty Oboro Gbaraun II. This momentous occasion marks a new era of leadership and vision. We extend our warmest congratulations to Chief Tare Pondi on this remarkable achievement.”

Meanwhile, the group also expressed optimism that with this new conferment it would spur Sir Pondi into more commitment in the service to humanity including the development of the Gbaramatu Kingdom as he will continue to ensure there is peace, unity and progress, and added that it has confidence in his capacity to drive lasting change across the region.

“As Chief Tare Pondi, the Ibe Ebidowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, embarks on this new chapter, we have no doubt that his leadership will inspire a brighter future for the community, Delta State, and Nigeria at large. His vision for development, education, and social welfare is undoubtedly having a lasting impact on the lives of his people—as evidenced in his role as General Manager, Operations, Tantita Security Services Limited, and through his philanthropic activities. These have already earned him numerous awards and recognitions”, he added.