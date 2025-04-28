April 30: Monarch urges sons, daughters of Ughievwen to attend Utuama’s burial

His Majesty Odjaberen, Dr. Matthew Ediri Egbi, Owahwa II, The Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, has called on all sons and daughters of the kingdom to come out in their numbers to attend the burial ceremony of former Deputy Governor of the State, Professor Amos Utuama, which will take place on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, in a statement signed on his behalf by the Otota of Ughievwen Kingdom, Olorogun Matthew Shaire, Secretary to the Ughievwen Council of Chiefs, Olorogun John Okoro, and the Director of Media and Publicity of the Palace, Olorogun Sunday Apah, described Professor Utuama as a perfect gentleman who, during his lifetime, contributed immensely to the overall development and stability of Ughievwen kingdom in particular, Delta State and Nigeria in general and the world at Large.

He called on all to come out fully to bid a final farewell to the late legal icon.

The Monarch further maintained that the only way to reciprocate the good deeds of the late former Deputy Governor, who hailed from Ughievwen Kingdom, is for all indigenes to pay their last respects to this illustrious son of the kingdom by attending the requiem mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church of the Catholic Diocese of Warri, and thereafter to Otu-Ughievwen for the final burial rites on Wednesday this week.

The Monarch stated that the kingdom will forever remember Prof. Utuama, whom he said played a pivotal role in ensuring peace and harmony in the kingdom and also used his position as Deputy Governor to contribute to the overall development of the state through his wise counsel.

The late former Deputy Governor died at the age of 77yrs, leaving behind children and other relatives.

He will be laid to rest on Wednesday this week at his country home in Otu-Ughievwen, headquarters of Ughelli South Local Government Area.