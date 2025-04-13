APC youths urge Tinubu to consider Delta Ijaw for cabinet appointment

President Bola Tinubu.

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI — Youth stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, in collaboration with the 2024 Bomadi LGA Councillorship Candidates Forum, have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider leaders from the area for federal appointments.

In a joint statement signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Amb. Emmanuel Da-arepamowei Promise—a former member of the Edo State APC Governorship Campaign Council Sub-Committee on Youth Mobilisation—along with Hon. Puwei Benedict, Hon. John Lucky, and other key APC youth leaders, the group emphasized the loyalty and dedication of Bomadi APC members to the party.

According to the statement, APC members in Bomadi LGA have remained steadfast in their support for the party since its inception, playing vital roles in securing electoral victories in the region.

“We have worked and laboured for our party, and we will continue to do so,” the statement read. “It is on record that since the formation of the APC, no indigene of Bomadi LGA has been appointed to any federal position. We sincerely appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider our leaders for federal appointments.”

The youth group recommended prominent APC chieftains from Bomadi LGA—Chief Hon. Mike Seikegba, Dr. Amabiri Paul Azorbo, and Dr. Felix Tuodolo—for appointments into the proposed South-South Development Commission and other federal agencies, citing their leadership, dedication, and capacity to contribute meaningfully to national development.