APC youths slam Ndume over ‘disgraceful comment’ about Tinubu’s appointments

Senator Ali Ndume

By Bayo Wahab

Following Senator Ali Ndume’s comments that President Bola Tinubu’s appointment is lopsided in favour of the Southwest geo-political zone, the APC Youth Network Worldwide has condemned the lawmaker’s claim, saying it is unfortunate and disgraceful.

In a recent interview, Ndume accused President Tinubu’s government of mismanaging borrowed funds and violating the federal character principle with his appointments.

Reacting to the Senator’s claim, the APC youth group said Ndume’s comment was reckless, misleading, and unbecoming of a ranking lawmaker.

In a statement on Thursday, the group’s Coordinator, Abubakar Gidado, said the lawmaker’s remarks were not only factually inaccurate but a deliberate attempt to undermine public confidence in the Tinubu-led government.

“We find Senator Ndume’s comments unfortunate and disgraceful, especially coming from someone who has benefited immensely from the same APC government. His remarks do not reflect the reality of the budgeting framework and reforms introduced by this administration,” Gidado said.

“President Tinubu’s budgeting process has been one of the most transparent and reform-driven systems Nigeria has seen in recent times. From cutting down on waste to prioritising capital projects and reducing recurrent expenditure, the administration has shown a deep commitment to fiscal prudence — something Ndume conveniently ignores in his emotional outbursts.”

The group warned the senator to refrain from making blanket statements without facts, noting that his concerns on federal character lack substance when weighed against actual appointments.

“The president has appointed Nigerians from all regions in strategic positions across federal ministries, agencies and parastatals. If Ndume is still stuck in the past, he should bring himself up to speed with recent developments and stop misleading the public with outdated figures,” Gidado added.

The group further accused the Borno senator of seeking relevance through controversy.

“Ndume should focus more on his legislative duties instead of grandstanding on television. We will not allow political actors to distort the hard work and vision of this administration just to satisfy personal egos or secure media headlines.”

He urged President Tinubu to remain focused and ignore voices that seek to derail the government’s achievements with baseless accusations.

“The youth wing of our party and millions of Nigerians at home and abroad continue to trust in the capacity of this government to deliver on its promises,” Gidado concluded.

