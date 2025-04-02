APC wants Fubara investigated over allegations by ex-HoS

Gov. Fubara

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress, APC, has asked security agencies in the country to investigate the suspended Governor of Rivers state, Mr Siminalayi Fubara over recent revelations by the former Head of the State Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke on how state officials allegedly orchestrated the bombing of the State Assembly.

APC said the public revelation made by Dr Nwaeke on how the suspended governor facilitated the incident has now vindicated it.

Chairman of the party in the state, Sir Tony Chidugam Okocha in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said Dr Nwaeke as the Head of Service in Rivers State at the time, was the Number 3 man in the State, and as such, his account as stated by him cannot be hearsay.

“The APC in Rivers State is strong in her belief that the relevant Security Agencies will be professional enough to get at the root cause of this whole matter, and make such public.

“The verbal attacks staged against the resigned HoS, will not deter the Statesman from unveiling the rots of Sim Fubara’s which we harped on as opposition political party. On this matter, APC shall function as watchdogs”, said Okocha.

The APC in Rivers State had earlier accused Fubara of being the brain behind the incident.

Noting that no matter the level of the thickness of darkness, it cannot withstand daylight, APC said tax payers money in Rivers State was wasted in a way and manner that cannot be forgotten in a hurry amidst scarce resources, and global economic crunch.

“As if that wasn’t enough, the suspended governor went a step further in less than 48 hours after the bombing to personally supervise the pulling down of the assembly complex, while his supporters cheered him on.

“The Supreme Court put it rightly in her unanimous judgement delivered on 28th February, 2025, by describing the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara as a ‘Dictator’.

“Yes, he was a Dictator! The explosive revelation or allegations if you like, made by Dr. George Nwaeke, the former Head of Service in Rivers State further corroborates the position of the Rivers APC as submitted by Sir (Chief) Tony C Okocha, the State Party Chairman, that suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara is the architect of the entire political crisis in Rivers State, leading to the swift intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, with the declaration of a state of emergency to restore law and order, and forestall a total breakdown of peace in Rivers State.

“In a press release by Dr. George Nwaeke, the former Head of Service in Rivers State, he stated categorically that the political crisis was “orchestrated by Fubara himself”.

“What is most interesting to the APC in Rivers State as a responsible political party is that Dr George Nwaeke’s revelations and testimonies of how suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his squad bombed the Rivers State House of Assembly is an eye witness account.

“Again , it has clearly vindicated the APC in Rivers State as the only visible and viable opposition political party in the State, and has cemented the love for the party in the heart of well meaning Rivers people as the voice of the voiceless, and the hope for a better Rivers State”, Okocha added.