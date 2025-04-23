APC stalwart, Sadjere applauds Oborevwori’s defection to APC, says it marks a new dawn

Gov. Oborevwori

By Paul Olayemi

In a move that has sent ripples through Delta State’s political landscape, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state structure have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the development, Hon. Prince Igho Sadjere, a prominent APC stalwart and former House of Representatives candidate for Okpe, Sapele, and Uvwie Federal Constituency, described the defection as a “new dawn” for Delta politics.

Sadjere, a well-known grassroots mobilizer and Peace Ambassador, made his position known in a statement, where he commended Governor Oborevwori for what he called a “bold and courageous” decision. The defection, according to Sadjere, aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which has been a driving force for political realignment across the country since his administration began.

“I received with great excitement the news of the decamping of the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, and members of his cabinet to our great party, APC,” Sadjere stated. “It was long overdue as the antecedents of Governor Oborevwori in just under two years in office point to a very positive direction for the great people of Delta State.”

Governor Oborevwori’s defection comes amid heightened political tension in Delta State, where PDP has held sway for over two decades. Analysts suggest that the move could significantly alter the region’s political dynamics, strengthening APC’s foothold in the oil-rich state. Political observers recall similar high-profile defections in recent months, as the ruling APC continues to consolidate its grip across the South-South region.

“It even gets better when you factor in the tremendous work of our dear President, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, in achieving his Renewed Hope Agenda,” Sadjere added. “I know that this marks a new dawn in the political atmosphere of Delta State. This is the time for all Deltans to unite across all party lines.”

Sources within Government House Asaba revealed that talks between Governor Oborevwori and APC leaders have been ongoing for several weeks, culminating in the decision to abandon PDP’s dwindling fortunes for what insiders describe as a more “progressive platform.” Oborevwori’s administration, which has focused on infrastructure and economic reforms, is expected to align closely with federal initiatives under Tinubu’s leadership.

Sadjere, who contested in the 2023 general elections, emphasized that the governor’s decision would usher in greater developmental strides for Delta State. “I want to congratulate all Deltans and also congratulate Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his courage in embracing the right path at this very crucial time in our nation’s development,” he said.

Political analysts say the defection may pave the way for stronger collaboration between the state and federal governments, potentially unlocking long-stalled projects in Delta’s industrial and agricultural sectors. A senior APC official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the move as “a game-changer for the state’s future.”

“I am positive that this alliance is much needed and must be heralded by all,” Sadjere concluded, urging stakeholders to rally behind the governor as he begins a new chapter under the APC banner.

With Oborevwori’s defection, Delta State appears poised for a political realignment that could reshape its governance and development trajectory, signaling what many observers are already calling a “new dawn” in the state’s political history.