APC Reps aspirant survives alleged assassination attempt in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Hon. Ibraheem Bolarinwa Oyekunle, a 2023 House of Representatives aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing the Irewole/Isokan/Ayedaade Federal Constituency of Osun State, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Friday, 4 April 2025.

The incident took place at Gwosa Market, along Airport Road in Abuja, where armed assailants ambushed the politician and fired directly at his head in what appears to have been a premeditated attack.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Oyekunle recounted the harrowing experience and called for an immediate investigation by the Inspector-General of Police and other relevant security agencies.

The politician, who sustained injuries during the attack, stressed that the attackers made no demand for valuables, instead insisting that he ‘surrender himself’ a detail which, he said, rules out robbery as a motive.

The statement reads: “That evening, I was driving home from the airport towards Lugbe and stopped at Gwosa Market to buy fruits and farm produce from local traders.

“While shopping, I noticed an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla parked across the road with its number plates concealed using plastic. This struck me as suspicious. A group of men stepped out—some remained by the vehicle, while one walked towards me. He passed very close by, but I initially assumed they might be targeting the traders, not me.

“After completing my purchases, I began walking back to my car when I suddenly heard someone shout: ‘Surrender yourself!’ I turned to see four men pointing guns at me. Ahead of me, another man—part of the same group—was also aiming a gun directly at my head.

“Acting on instinct, I charged at the man in front and knocked him down. This seemed to catch the others off guard, and they immediately started shooting. Every shot was aimed at my head, which confirms to me that this was no random act—it was a calculated attempt to kill.

“I managed to escape by running in the same direction as the traders who were also fleeing. Once the assailants saw I had slipped out of their grasp, they returned to their car and sped off.

“During the chaos, I was injured—a bullet grazed my head, and I sustained wounds to my leg. I was initially treated at Sauka Divine Hospital, where doctors stitched the head wound and tended to my leg injuries. Later, I was transferred to the Nigerian Air Force Hospital (NAF Base), Abuja, for further care and have since been discharged.

“What troubles me most is that the attackers never asked for money, my vehicle, or any possessions. Their only demand was for me to ‘surrender myself’. This strongly suggests the motive was not robbery, but something far more sinister.

“I call on the Inspector-General of Police and all relevant security agencies to launch a thorough investigation. The perpetrators must be brought to justice, and the reason behind this attack must be uncovered. This incident raises serious concerns—not just for my safety, but for the safety of all citizens.

“I thank God for His protection that night. Though the experience has shaken me, it will not deter me from continuing to serve the people of Irewole/Isokan/Ayedaade. I remain committed to our shared goals. This incident underscores the urgent need for improved security across our nation.

“I’m deeply grateful to the medical teams at Sauka Divine Hospital and the Nigerian Air Force Hospital for their swift and expert care. I also appreciate the traders and bystanders who offered their help in those critical moments.

“To my constituents and supporters, I want you to know that I am recovering well and remain determined to work tirelessly on your behalf. Let this be a reminder to us all of the importance of unity in confronting violence and insecurity.”