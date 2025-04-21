APC, NASS working to ensure Nigerians in diaspora vote — Ganduje

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje

…Establishes Exco in France

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—THE National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has hinted that the ruling party is working closely with the National Assembly to ensure that Nigerians in the diaspora vote during elections.

Ganduje stated this while unveiling a new executive committee for the France chapter of the party in Paris

At the event which took place in Paris at the weekend, the APC chairman emphasized the importance of unity among party members in the diaspora, stressing their role in supporting the administration’s economic transformation efforts.

Ganduje acknowledged that while the reforms under President Bola Tinubu may be seen as painful, “they are necessary steps to reposition Nigeria’s economy for sustainable growth.”

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, in Abuja, the APC Chairman praised the efforts of the diaspora in expanding the party’s base abroad through active recruitment of members and mobilization.

He said: “We appreciate you for holding the banner of our party, expanding its membership, and supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially in the light of the critical reforms he is undertaking.

“There is now more funding for capital development, and both governors and local government chairmen can attest to this.

“There is peace in the APC, unlike in other parties that are battling internal crises. Because of this enabling environment, many are decamping to our party, including senators, members of the House of Representatives, State Assembly members, and other notable political figures. Our party respects its constitution and practices internal democracy.”

In her remarks, the newly inaugurated Chairlady of the APC France Chapter, Hajia Amina Musa Baba Suzuki, reiterated the critical role of Nigerians in the diaspora in national development—not just as economic contributors, but also as political stakeholders.

Suzuki said: “The Nigerian diaspora contributes billions in remittances and investments, but we are also thought leaders and proud ambassadors of Nigeria’s democracy.

“We serve as vital links between our people and democratic processes at home. Our chapter and others like it act as soft-power diplomats, advocates, and connectors.

“Under your visionary leadership, we believe diaspora voting can become a reality. It is not only possible—it is necessary. We respectfully urge you to make this dream come true during the life of this administration. After all, where there is a will, there is always a way.”

Those who attended the inauguration included the wife of the APC National Chairman, Professor Hafsat Ganduje, APC National Woman Leader, Dr. Mary Alile, Chairman of all APC chairmen in Europe, Mr Tunde Doherty and Oba Aderounmu Bamidele Sadiq, the Ilufemiloye 1 of France, among others.