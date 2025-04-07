APC governors pay homage to Buhari in Kaduna — Say party united, stronger

Former President Muhammadu Buhari

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), comprising governors elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reaffirmed the unity and strength of the party, stating that it remains Nigeria’s largest and most stable political party, poised for continued success ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, made this known during a visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna. Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with Buhari, Uzodinma described the visit as a demonstration of solidarity and cohesion within the APC.

According to Uzodinma, the visit followed the conclusion of the Ramadan, Lent, and Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, and it was important to pay homage to the former president, who served two terms under the APC.

“President Buhari is a father figure to us in the APC. We are pleased to find him in good health and sound mind,” Uzodinma said.

He expressed gratitude to Buhari for his leadership and his role in building a unified political structure that enabled the APC to retain power.

“The APC is growing stronger and has the capacity to govern Nigeria effectively. This strength comes from our ability to consult widely and prioritize national interest above personal ambitions,” he added.

Governor Uzodinma emphasized that internal cohesion and strong leadership remain key factors in achieving sustained electoral success for the party.