Anyanwu to PDP govs: I can’t be removed by some partymen

PDP flags

…Vows to resume after the Easter holiday

…Govs’ position may weaken PDP till 2027— PDP Frontliners

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— THE embattled National Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, yesterday, took a swipe at the governors elected on the platform of the party, saying he was elected at PDP National Convention for four years and could, therefore, not be removed by a handful of party men.

According to him, the decision of the PDP Governors’ Forum to supplant an elected national officer of the party is an affront on the nation’s laws and the PDP’s constitution that cannot stand.

Anyanwu, who was reacting to the decision of the governors, who met in Ibadan, Oyo State, vowed to return to Abuja and resume at his office at the PDP National Secretariat in Wadata Plaza, Abuja, after the Easter holiday

Recall that the PDP Governors Forum, on Monday, dumped Anyanwu and appointed an interim National Secretary.

Reacting to the governor’s position, Senator Anyanwu said: “I remain the National Secretary of the PDP; this is not the first time that some people are trying a short cut that falls short of the PDP constitution and contradicts the orders of the court.

“It seems that they deliberately want to kill the PDP today and tomorrow, blame Wike for it. At the governors’ meeting, the party’s National Legal told them that such decision on the position of PDP National Secretary’s position is wrong, that the Supreme Court had spoken on the matter.”

The embattled party scribe further emphasized that as his lawyer has submitted the Supreme Court judgment to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, “every right thinking person knows that there cannot be any valid correspondence between INEC and PDP without his signature and that of the party’s national chairman – an issue that can put the party’s candidate in great jeopardy if someone else illegitimately signs as PDP National Secretary.”

Govs’ position may weaken PDP till 2027 — PDP Frontliners

Also, a pressure group, the PDP Frontliners, in a statement by its President and Publicity Secretary, Engineer Abdulraheem Garba and Mr Gabriel Adekoya, warned that the PDP Governors’ move against Anyanwu may weaken the party before the 2027 elections.

The PDP Frontliners said: “Trying to force Anyanwu out risks deepening the PDP’s internal crisis; the party is already struggling,-look at Anambra state, where PDP members were scared of buying gubernatorial nomination forms due to t