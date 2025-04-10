Another protest rocks Ondo over alleged detention of youth leaders

…We won’t allow peace in Ondo jeopardized — Police

By Dayo Johnson

Akure —Another protest has rocked Akure, Ondo State, following the alleged detention of some youth leaders on the alleged prompting of the state Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Kayode Ajulo, SAN.

Youths in their hundreds staged a protest condemning the incarceration of their leaders.

They displayed various placards with inscriptions calling out the Attorney General and Justice Commissioner.

The protesters blocked the roundabout of the ShopRite causing serious gridlock in the state capital.

Their spokesperson, Christopher Olusa, said they “were deeply disappointed over the unjust remand in prison of some Akoko youths over their alleged disagreement with the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Kayode Ajulo.”

Oluwa said the Ondo State Youth Network, OSYN, “Demands in the strongest terms possible that Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa of Ondo State, immediately calls his appointee (Kayode Ajulo) to order before this dangerous descent into lawlessness escalates beyond control.

“We will not fold our arms while young citizens are persecuted for simply demanding respect and fair treatment.

“We recall with dismay that on March 28, 2025, the executives of the Akoko Youth Forum had an unpleasant encounter with the Attorney General in his office.

“These young leaders went to visit someone they regarded as a father, only to be met with unprovoked hostility.

“Following interrogation by the DSS, the young individuals were detained for several hours by the Police, only to be released due to the intervention of well-meaning citizens. One would have assumed the matter ended there.

“But to our utmost shock and disgust, they were later served a court summons with charges that have since been exposed as flawed and baseless.

“From today’s court proceedings, it was clear that the four charges were struck out due to lack of jurisdiction and the application for remand was deemed grossly incompetent, yet the judge remanded the youths pending ruling on April 16, a development that reeks of political manipulation and judicial misuse.

“This is not only a violation of their rights, but an intentional attempt to intimidate and silence youth voices in Ondo State.

“We want to state categorically that these individuals, Adediran Gabriel, Yaya Bisola, and Akeju Blessing James have done absolutely nothing to warrant their continued incarceration.

“They are being punished for expressing legitimate outrage and for standing firm in the face of oppression.

“If this state government cannot tolerate constructive confrontation, then it has failed the young people who form the backbone of its development.

“Let it be known that the Ondo State Youth Network will not sit idle. As our state already grapples with worsening insecurity from daily herdsmen killings to rampant kidnappings, this deliberate assault on innocent youths can only fuel more unrest.

“Our Coordinator, Afe Ezekiel, has clearly warned that “The youth are ready to storm out against this injustice.

“The governor should immediately stop the planned transfer of these individuals to Olokuta Prison, else we will mobilize ranks across Ondo State and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Akoko Youth Forum to resist this tyranny with every lawful means.

“Finally, to the Attorney General, Kayode Ajulo, the clock is ticking. The youths of Ondo will not forget. And history will not forget.”

We won’t allow threat to peace in Ondo— Police

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the state police command, Ayanlade Olayinka, has kicked against the protest.

Ayanlade said: “The current security situation in the state is the result of deliberate and sustained efforts by the Police and other security stakeholders

“Any form of protest or public gathering at this time poses a significant risk of being hijacked by criminal elements, which could reverse the progress made and disrupt public peace.

“The command will, therefore, not tolerate any protest or activity capable of jeopardizing the hard-won stability.

“We urge any group or individuals wishing to express political opinions or grievances to adopt lawful and constructive channels such as dialogue and engagement with the appropriate authorities.”

He advised parents, guardians, community leaders, and stakeholders to prevail on their wards and youths to shun any act capable of leading to a breakdown of law and order.

Reacting, the Technical Adviser to the Commissioner for Justice, Yomisaint Adebayo, denied the involvement of the commissioner in the incarceration of the youth leaders.

Adebayo said: “The individuals in question were arraigned following a police investigation into incidents that involved assault, conspiracy, actions aimed at breaching public peace, cybercrime, threats to life, and other related offenses that occurred at the State Secretariat, which houses both the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Attorney General.”

He added that the Attorney General has “directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to formally take over the matter.

“The aim is to ensure a swift resolution while upholding due process, safeguarding the rights of all parties involved, and potentially including their release.

“We encourage the public to remain calm and allow the legal process to unfold, as we consider steps to resolve this matter in a manner that promotes peace, respect for the law, and mutual understanding.”