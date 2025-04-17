Ancelotti set to leave Real Madrid after Copa del Rey final

Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti’s second spell at Real Madrid is reportedly coming to an end, with the Italian manager expected to depart in the coming weeks.

Following Real Madrid’s recent Champions League exit at the hands of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, the pressure has mounted.

Sources from Sky Sport UK suggest that Ancelotti’s departure is all but confirmed.

Club president Florentino Perez is said to be planning a respectful farewell for the veteran coach, likely to take place after the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

Meanwhile, Roma have emerged as a potential destination for Ancelotti.

The Serie A side has been repeatedly linked with him in recent months, viewing the experienced tactician as a possible successor to Claudio Ranieri.

Vanguard News