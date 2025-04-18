Anambra traditional rulers call for peace amid Plateau, Uromi killings

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, Onitsha

In response to the recent spate of killings in Uromi, Edo State, and Bassa in Plateau State, traditional rulers in Anambra State have called on Nigerians to embrace peace and shun violence.

The monarchs, under the aegis of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council (ASTRC), condemned the attacks and urged citizens to avoid actions that could trigger reprisals reminiscent of the 1966 crisis in which many innocent Nigerians lost their lives.

Speaking from his palace in Obosi, Chairman of the Council and traditional ruler of Obosi Kingdom, His Majesty Igwe Chidubem Iweka III (Ogalagidi), described the killings as “very unfortunate and condemnable.”

Igwe Iweka praised the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for the arrest of an individual who, in a viral video, threatened mass killings of southerners residing in the North. He also commended the IGP for deploying additional security personnel to Plateau State in the wake of the crisis.

The monarch further urged the Federal Government to urgently find a lasting solution to the persistent herder-farmer crisis, which he said has claimed countless lives and significantly impacted agricultural productivity across Nigeria.

“Farmers in various parts of the country can no longer access their farmlands due to fear of killer herdsmen,” he lamented. “This has worsened the food shortage and increased hunger and suffering among Nigerians.”

On the proposed bill at the National Assembly seeking constitutional roles for traditional rulers, Igwe Iweka expressed strong support, describing it as a “step in the right direction.”

“Traditional rulers are the custodians of peace in their communities, they bridge the gap between the people and the government. Recognizing their role constitutionally is long overdue,” he stated.

He also appealed to southeastern states that are yet to implement the 5% local government allocation for traditional institutions to do so, stressing the financial burden many monarchs bear in maintaining peace and order in their communities.

On security in Anambra, the Obosi monarch lauded Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo for his proactive approach, particularly the creation of the Udo ga Achi/Agu Nechemba security outfit, which he said has drastically reduced crime rates in the state.

“Our governor has taken the bull by the horns. While crime cannot be completely eliminated, his initiatives have brought security to a commendable level,” Igwe Iweka noted.

He concluded by commending Soludo’s infrastructural strides and urged that the governor be supported for a second term to complete his ongoing development projects.