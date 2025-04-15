Anambra Guber: We’ve begun process to remove Soludo — APC chieftain Obidike

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Chukwuebuka Obidike, has declared that the party has commenced the process of unseating the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, in the forthcoming gubernatorial election scheduled for November 8, 2025.

Obidike made the statement while reacting to the victory of Prince Dr. Nicholas Ukachukwu in the recently concluded APC governorship primary election. He described Ukachukwu’s emergence as a strong signal that the APC is strategically positioned to win the governorship and end what he called the “abysmal” administration of Governor Soludo.

According to Obidike, the APC’s growing confidence stems from Governor Soludo’s perceived failure to effectively govern Anambra State, despite the improved national revenue profile under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He accused Soludo of failing to secure lives and property in the state, alleging that insecurity has crippled the state’s once-thriving commercial sector. “Anambra, once known for its entrepreneurial energy and vibrancy, is now a shadow of itself under Soludo’s administration,” Obidike claimed.

He added that in 2021, voters were swayed by Soludo’s impressive profile and his “African-Dubai” campaign vision, but that promise, he said, has remained largely unfulfilled. “The state has regressed significantly under his watch,” he said.

Speaking on the APC’s strategy for the upcoming election, Obidike said the party has mapped out plans to dislodge the incumbent and bring Anambra into the APC fold—making it the third Southeast state under the party’s control. He emphasized the need for Anambra to align with “mainstream national politics” to ensure better federal collaboration and development.

Obidike also alleged that Governor Soludo is lobbying for support from the presidency to secure re-election. He, however, urged President Tinubu to ignore such overtures, accusing Soludo of harboring political ambitions for 2027 that could undermine the president.

“In contrast, the APC is enjoying widespread support because of President Tinubu’s outstanding performance so far,” Obidike stated. “Our victory in Anambra will be overwhelming. We are ready, and our plans for a smooth win are already in motion.”

The APC chieftain concluded by calling on the people of Anambra to support the party’s candidate, noting that change was necessary for the state’s progress.