Anambra Guber: Paul Chukwuma dumps APC hours to party primary

APC flags

By Vincent Ujumadu

In a dramatic twist ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Anambra State, frontline aspirant Sir Paul Chukwuma has resigned from the party just hours before the exercise scheduled to take place in Awka.

In a resignation letter addressed to the chairman of Unueri Ward 2 in Anambra East Local Government Area, Chukwuma cited his desire to build a broader political movement and align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as the reason for his departure from the APC.

The letter reads in part: “I write to formally notify you of my resignation as a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“My decision finds expression in my quest to connect Anambra State to national politics by building a broader and all-encompassing political movement within the state in support of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“While thanking you for your leadership over the years, be rest assured of my continued support to our shared progressive ideas. I will devote more time to pursuing the realization of a safe and prosperous Anambra of our dreams.”

Though Chukwuma did not directly mention the reason for his withdrawal, his resignation is believed to be linked to allegations of manipulation in the party’s primary, reportedly orchestrated by APC leadership in favor of a preferred aspirant.

Chukwuma, who served as APC’s national auditor and previously as the South East zonal youth leader, has been a prominent figure and major financier of the party in Anambra for years. His exit has sparked concerns of a potential wave of defections by his supporters.

Party insiders fear that the development may further weaken the APC’s chances ahead of the November 8 governorship election in the state.