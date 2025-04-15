Anambra Guber: APC is committed to helpless youths, women – Obidike

As the Anambra State governorship election draws near, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has intensified its campaign efforts, with party chieftain Chief Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka declaring that the APC stands with the state’s most vulnerable—especially youths and women.

In a recent interview, Chief Obidike criticized the administration of the incumbent Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, claiming it has brought hardship to the people through oppressive policies and aggressive revenue collection tactics.

“Under Governor Soludo’s administration, Anambra’s youths and women have suffered greatly. His policies have been nothing short of tyrannical—marked by heavy taxation and unchecked behavior by revenue agents,” Obidike said.

He lamented the plight of petty traders, motorcycle riders, and tricycle operators who, according to him, have been subjected to daily harassment and extortion by government-appointed touts.

Citing specific incidents, Obidike referenced a tragic event in November 2024, where a tipper driver being chased by revenue collectors lost control and struck a pedestrian. He also mentioned a February 2025 accident that reportedly claimed the lives of seven people due to similar revenue enforcement actions.

“Should I also inform you of the assaults on a tricycle rider in Nkpor, petty traders in Eke Awka, and the attack on a GUO driver in Awka? The list is endless,” he said.

Obidike argued that Anambra needs a leader with empathy and experience in managing people and policies. He expressed confidence in the APC’s governorship candidate, Prince Dr. Nicholas Ukachukwu, describing him as an entrepreneur with deep roots in the state and a clear understanding of inclusive governance.

“Prince Ukachukwu represents a government with a human face—something currently lacking. He understands what it means to rise from the grassroots and build systems that serve people,” Obidike added.

He called on voters to seize the opportunity presented by the upcoming November 8 gubernatorial election to usher in a new era of governance, free from what he termed “utopian policies” that have failed to improve lives.

Obidike concluded by urging Anambra citizens to support the APC and look forward to the unveiling of Prince Ukachukwu’s manifesto, once the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declares the campaign season open.