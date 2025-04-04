Anambra court orders continued detention of three native doctors at Agunechemba facility

By Vincent Ujumadu

An Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka has ordered the continued detention of three native doctors accused of preparing charms for clients.

The suspects are to remain at the Agunechemba security detention facility until the next court hearing.

The defendants — Mr. Chidozie Nwangwu, popularly known as Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki; Mr. Onyebuchi Okocha, known as Onye Eze; and Mr. Ekene Igboezekwe, alias Eke Hit — are standing trial before Justice Jude Obiora.

The trio were arrested and detained by the Agunechemba security outfit between February 6 and 16, 2025, over allegations relating to the preparation of fetish charms.

During Thursday’s proceedings, the prosecution counsel, F.C. Okeke, informed the court that the charges had been duly served on the suspects and that the prosecution was ready to proceed with the case.

However, the defense counsel argued that the court documents were not served in sufficient time for them to prepare an adequate response.

In his ruling, Justice Obiora ordered the suspects to be returned to the Agunechemba detention facility, allowing time for proper legal procedures and documentation.

The case was adjourned to April 11, 2025, for proper arraignment and plea-taking.