Anambra calls for legislation to ban Use of industrial oxygen in hospitals

Gov Soludo

…Commissioner decries profit-driven medical risks

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – The Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, has called for urgent legislation to prohibit the use of industrial oxygen in hospitals across the state, warning that the practice poses serious risks to human life.

Dr. Mefor made the call during a visit to the Anambra State Oxygen Production Plant at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Awka, where he met with the plant’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lady Nwamaka Arinze.

Expressing deep concern over the continued use of industrial-grade oxygen in medical facilities, the commissioner described it as a “very dangerous” and unethical practice.

“Since it has been proven that industrial oxygen is not fit for human consumption, there must be legislation to prohibit its use in hospitals, with strict penalties for defaulters,” Mefor stated. “Without laws, many will continue to opt for cheaper, unsafe alternatives, regardless of the consequences.”

He criticized the tendency in some quarters to prioritize profit over human life, particularly in the South East, saying, “There’s an alarming trend where wealth is pursued without regard for morality. You don’t risk human lives just to make quick money.”

Mefor emphasized that enforcement was just as critical as legislation, noting that while laws may exist, weak enforcement remains a major challenge in the state.

He further pledged that the Ministry of Information would collaborate with the Oxygen Plant to carry out widespread public sensitization on the dangers of using industrial oxygen in clinical settings.

In her remarks, Lady Nwamaka Arinze, CEO of the oxygen plant, affirmed the mandate of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to ensure that pure medical oxygen is available, accessible, and affordable for all residents of the state.

She condemned the continued use of industrial oxygen by some hospitals, lamenting the reluctance of certain medical practitioners to switch to safe alternatives.

“We’ve been producing pure medical oxygen consistently, with standby supply for emergencies,” Arinze said. “The real challenge is getting some doctors to stop using industrial oxygen—even though they know it is unsafe.”

She highlighted the lack of accountability in cases where patients die from unsafe oxygen use, noting, “In Nigeria, unless there is a legal controversy, autopsies are rarely done. If a patient dies from industrial oxygen, their family still pays the doctor and takes the body—no questions asked.”

Arinze called for a collective commitment to saving lives, urging all stakeholders to prioritize patient safety over profit. “It is our duty to build, not destroy,” she concluded. “Saving lives, in any small way, is our shared responsibility.”