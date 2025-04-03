Anambra APC Ticket: Why the stakes are higher this time

APC flags

By JOSEF ONOH

As the All Progressives Congress, APC, prepares for the decisive April 5 primary in Anambra State, one truth stands clear: the stakes have never been higher. For the party and for Anambra, this election is not just another contest — it is an opportunity to rewrite the political narrative of the South-East, to consolidate the progressive ideals heralded by President Bola Tinubu, and to prove that the APC is ready to govern with credibility and competence in regions where it once struggled.

The Anambra governorship election in November 2025 is not an ordinary poll. It is the last off-cycle gubernatorial election before the 2027 general election. It is the litmus test of APC’s growth in the South-East and a referendum on the party’s ability to present viable, unifying leadership beyond its traditional base. This is why the APC must field its strongest, most acceptable and most strategic candidate. That candidate is Valentine Ozigbo.

It’s true that all the aspirants have best interests for Anambra State but in my consideration of what is the best interest for my party, the APC, Val Ozigbo meets my admiration.

Speculations have been rife that Ozigbo is a mole for Mr. Obi of the Labour Party, but I disagree with the allegation. It’s more like suggesting. If there are moles for Mr. Obi, they are better found in the states that Mr. Obi won during the 2023 election. Ozigbo’s anticipated victory in the November Anambra governorship election cannot guarantee significant votes for Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election.

In as much as I hold Governor C.C. Soludo in very high regards, sadly, he is not a member of my political party, the APC, and in politics, loyalty to party comes first. Now that all eyes are on the APC gubernatorial ticket for the Anambra State election, Val Ozigbo has had memberships of the PDP, LP and now he is in the APC. He knows the terrain, ran for the elections, and I cannot say much for the rest of his rivals in the APC.

For those unfamiliar with Ozigbo’s remarkable journey, he is a man who rose from humble beginnings in Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area, to become a distinguished corporate leader, a philanthropist, and a unifier. From excelling as the best graduating student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to leading one of Nigeria’s most iconic corporations, Transcorp Plc, Ozigbo’s story is one of brilliance, tenacity, and integrity.

As Managing Director of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, he oversaw a $100 million renovation that transformed the hotel into Africa’s leading business destination. As President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, he led a conglomerate with interests in hospitality, power, and energy, championing innovation and corporate excellence. But more importantly, he has consistently translated personal success into public service through philanthropy, mentorship, and community development.

Ozigbo’s foray into politics in 2020 was no accident. It was a deliberate decision to leave the corporate boardroom and step into the public square—to answer a higher call of service. In 2021, running under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ozigbo emerged as a formidable contender, coming a close second despite running against the combined might of the federal and state governments, entrenched political structures, and financial odds.

Since then, he has remained at the centre of Anambra’s political discourse. He played a crucial leadership role in the Obidient Movement of 2023, galvanising the youth and the middle-class electorate across the South-East. His recent decision to join the APC has opened a new chapter—bringing with him not only his formidable political structure but also the credibility and goodwill he commands across political divides.

In a state where zoning, religious alignment, and public acceptability are decisive factors, Ozigbo scores highest among all APC aspirants. According to a confidential evaluation document by the APC, he ranks first, scoring 74 per cent in key metrics, including zoning, religious support, and public popularity—outperforming the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo, in recent grassroots polls.

Ozigbo is not a transactional politician. He is a bridge-builder. His campaign is not about party supremacy—it is about people-centred leadership. He has built relationships across PDP, Labour Party, APGA, and civil society. His defection to APC has created a rallying point that could unify previously fragmented political interests in Anambra. If APC is serious about delivering a historic victory in the South-East, it must embrace this unifier.

Beyond numbers and strategy, Ozigbo is a leader of ideas. His vision for Anambra is well-documented—a clear economic plan anchored on digital economy, youth empowerment, security, and infrastructure. His investments in young people speak volumes: through the VCO Foundation, he has committed N400 million in partnership with Decagon Institute to sponsor 100 Anambra youths in software engineering, providing a pathway out of unemployment and poverty.

Critically, Ozigbo possesses something his rivals lack—an expansive grassroots movement and the ability to transcend party lines. In the 2021 election, he outperformed APC’s own candidate. Today, he has brought to the APC not only his capacity but also the goodwill of thousands who believe in his brand of leadership.

His campaign is self-funded, removing the burden of financial dependency from the party. His cosmopolitan corporate background, vast diaspora network, and clean political record set him apart in a field often riddled with godfatherism and mediocrity.

As APC looks towards November, the party must decide whether it wants a candidate who can win the primary—or a candidate who can win the election. The difference matters.

The people of Anambra are yearning for a new kind of leadership—one that transcends slogans and symbols, and delivers results. Valentine Ozigbo embodies that aspiration. For APC, he is not only the safest bet; he is the smartest one.

Mr. President, Aswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, believes in harvest of talents, not about lobbying or money. Therefore, now is the time for our party to help the President harvest one of the talents so that the APC can avert the crisis as it is being experienced in the PDP presently.

The road to Anambra’s redemption begins with the right choice on April 5. The APC has a rare chance to make history. That chance is Valentine Ozigbo.

* Dr Onoh was the 2023 President Bola Tinubu’s campaign spokesman in the South-East