Anambra APC Primary: Ozigbo sues Ukachukwu, INEC

Valentine Ozigbo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Valentine Ozigbo, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Awka challenging the validity of the party’s primary election held on April 5, 2025.

Ozigbo, who contested but did not emerge as the party’s flagbearer, is asking the court to nullify the nomination of Mr. Nicholas Ukachukwu, the declared winner of the primary, and compel the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize him as the legitimate candidate for the November 8 gubernatorial election.

The suit, filed through his legal team led by Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) Umeh Kalu and B.C. Igwilo, includes party documentation, internal communications, and delegate lists which Ozigbo argues support his claim.

The originating summons calls on the court to determine whether the conduct of the primary election complied with APC’s constitution and established procedures. Ozigbo alleges irregularities in the delegate selection process and claims the exercise did not reflect the will of legitimate party members.

In a statement issued after the filing, Ozigbo said his legal action was driven by a desire to uphold democratic principles within the party. “This is not a personal pursuit but a stand for justice, transparency, and the future of our party and state,” he stated.

He described the conduct of the primary as lacking in transparency and organization, alleging that accredited party members were excluded, while the delegate list used contained unfamiliar names. He also questioned Ukachukwu’s eligibility to contest under the party’s platform, citing internal party rules.

Ozigbo added that his intention is not to create division within the APC, but to strengthen it through adherence to democratic standards. “Our aim is to restore credibility and ensure the party remains a vehicle for responsible leadership,” he said.

The court has not yet fixed a date for the hearing.