Anambra: APC presents Certificate of Return to Ukachukwu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has presented a Certificate of Return to its candidate in the forthcoming Anambra Governorship Election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

The party had considered and approved the report of the Party’s Anambra State Governorship Primary Election.

APC spokesman, Felix Morka in a statement on Wednesday said the Primary Election Committee, under the Chairmanship of Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, in its report, declared Ukachukwu winner of the election with 1,455 votes.

“At Wednesday’s NWC meeting, the Party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, thanked the Governor Bassey Otu-led Primary Election Committee for delivering a fair, credible and transparent election.

“Presenting the APC Certificate of Return to Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Dr. Ganduje charged all stakeholders, particularly the other aspirants and their supporters to work for the Party’s victory in the November 8, 2025 Anambra state gubernatorial election”, he added.