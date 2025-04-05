Anambra 2025: Soludo wins APGA governorship ticket

Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Saturday won the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship primary in Anambra.

Soludo was declared winner at the primary held at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, amidst tight security and under the watch of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

While presenting the party’s nomination certificate to the governor, Chairman of the APGA Primary Election Electoral Committee, Chief Uchenna Nwegbo, said the process was in compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022.

Nwegbo said that Soludo’s unanimous adoption as the sole candidate of the party for the November 8 governorship election also adhered to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

said: “Total delegates for this election is 3,260; 3,175 are accredited delegates. 3,172 is the total votes, while 4 votes were invalid.

“The total yes-votes garnered by the governor is 3,168, while there were no no-votes.

“So, in line with the INEC guidelines and with the powers conferred on me as the chief returning officer for this election, I, Uche Nwegbo, hereby declare the governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as returned, as the candidate of our party.”

Reacting, the governor praised APGA officials for organising what he called a well-structured exercise.

He also commended the delegates for their disciplined conduct and expressed gratitude to the people for their trust and support.

“Never before in Anambra’s history has there been such a wide consensus. I am truly humbled, and I assure you that I will not let APGA and the people of Anambra down.

“We will continue to work to deepen our vision of infrastructure development, human capital investment, security and economic transformation.

“Anambra has not seen anything yet. Our agenda is loaded, and we will continue the progress unbroken,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soludo has re-nominated Dr Onyekachi Ibezim as his running mate for the forthcoming governorship election in the state. (NAN)