Anambra 2025: Soludo set for landslide victory, says leader of Anambra traders

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Chief Jude Nwankwo, the President-General of the Building Materials International Market, Ogidi in Idemili-North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has predicted a landslide victory for Governor Chukwuma Soludo in the November 8 governorship election.

In an interview with journalists in Awka, Nwankwo stated that Soludo has a 100% chance of winning, citing his outstanding performance and monumental achievements in various sectors of governance.

Discussing the prospects of other candidates, Nwankwo stated that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, is no match for Governor Soludo. He also noted that Chief George Moghalu, a candidate from the Labour Party (LP), is a product of the factional LP leadership, which has been weakened following the Supreme Court judgment that divided the party.

“LP currently has two candidates, which has virtually crippled the party’s chances in the upcoming election,” Nwankwo said.

He emphasized that the combined strength of candidates from APC, PDP, LP, YPP, and others cannot rival Soludo’s popularity. “Anambra people are no longer just thinking about the governor winning in the 21 local government areas, but about his victory in every ward and polling unit across the state,” he added.

As a grassroots leader, Nwankwo affirmed that Governor Soludo is receiving massive support and solidarity from across the state, ensuring his path to victory. He praised the governor for his transformative leadership, pointing to the substantial development of the Awka capital territory with projects like the new Government House, Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, and the Solution Fun City Amusement Park, as well as numerous other projects across Anambra.

“The governor’s impact goes beyond Awka; it extends to every part of the state,” Nwankwo stated.

He also noted that the unanimous nomination of Governor Soludo during the APGA governorship primary further underscores the lack of serious opposition to his re-election bid.