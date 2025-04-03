Anambra 2025: I’m humbled by support from Anambra people – Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support his administration is receiving from the people, stating that never in the history of the state has a governor enjoyed such massive backing.

Speaking at a solidarity rally organized by All Soludo Support Groups at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Awka, Soludo said he was deeply humbled by the outpouring of support from the people.

He also addressed the governorship aspirants of other political parties in the upcoming November 8, 2025 election, stating that many of them were, in fact, working for his party, the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Soludo remarked, “The feedback I’m getting across the 21 local government areas of the state is that when the people get good service, it translates into political capital.”

He added, “I was told that the hypothesis we are still testing is working so well that prospective candidates who had intended to contest in other parties have decided to pull out of the race.”

“I also learned that the serious ones have decided to respect themselves because they have discovered that there is no vacancy.”

Soludo further noted that many political parties were struggling to field candidates for the election. He explained, “Most of the parties don’t have candidates, except one party where the aspirants are just contesting to be noticed for appointment.” He added, “But I encourage them to be in the race because N50 million is such a huge amount just to pay to be noticed. Instead, we will join in lobbying for them to be given an appointment.”

Soludo emphasized that the PDP, YPP, and Labour Party had all folded into APGA. He remarked, “As for APC, nobody is contesting because progressives are working together. APC is All Progressives Congress and APGA is All Progressives Grand Alliance. Anyone contesting there is for show. They are all working for us.”

The governor stated that for the first time in Anambra’s history, there would be a governorship election of consensus. He said, “Even the year we had 21/21, we didn’t have this kind of consensus – be it civil societies, traditional institutions, community governance, women, youths. We must continue with this revolution going on in all parts of the state simultaneously.”

Soludo expressed his appreciation to the organizers of the various groups, thanking them for their sacrifices and pledging not to betray the confidence they had placed in him.

He said, “If I look at the crowd, memories keep coming back to when we started. The light of the nation, Anambra state is on the rise.”

“I’m overwhelmed with emotions. I’m very humbled by this gesture. Since Saturday, it’s been pouring in, from representatives of students from all higher institutions in the state, to women groups, town unions and leaders of communities, party leaders, youth groups with the same message.”

Soludo also noted that over 60 support groups with more than 120,000 members had gathered to urge him to run again in the 2025 election. He said, “What is striking about this is that all these groups are on their own. Nobody has approached me for sponsorship. Instead, some of them have paid for my nomination forms.”

The governor was particularly moved by the contributions of ordinary people. He said, “When I hear women who are petty traders contributing N50, N100, N200 to ask Soludo to run again, and students coming to give me a cheque with each contributing N200, N500, it brings tears to my eyes.”

“They said I should continue to focus on delivering the dividend of democracy, while they deployed their resources to campaign for me across the state. This sacrifice is touching and mind-blowing. All I can assure you is that we will not disappoint you.”