Anambra 2025: APC’s Umeoji withdraws from governorship race

Mr Chukwuma Umeoji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra governorship election aspirant has withdrawn from the state’s governorship race ahead of the party’s primary slated for Saturday, April 5th.

This brings to two, the number of the governorship aspirants that had withdrawn their intentions to run for the primary elections as Mr Paul Chukwuma also stepped down for the race on Friday.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, saying that Umeoji’s decision was made in good faith following consultations with his supporters across the state.

Morka thanked Umeoji for his aspiration and dedicated support for the APC in Anambra and nationally.

“It is our hope that Umeoji will do all in his power to support and work for the victory of the eventual governorship candidate of our party in the Nov. 8 Anambra governorship election,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umeoji was one of the seven aspirants that purchased the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest its Anambra governorship ticket.

Others aspirants included Mr Paul Chukwuma, Prof Obiora Okonkwo; Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu; Valentine Ozigbo; Johnbosco Onunkwo and Edozie Madu.

The aspirants cleared on March, 10, by the party’s Anambra 2025 Governorship Election Screening Committee, headed by Alh. Ibrahim Shema, a former Katsina State Governor, purchased the forms at the cost of N50 million.