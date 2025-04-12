Anambra 2025: APC in crisis as governorship primary triggers resignations, defections

APC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State is facing internal unrest following its governorship primary, with resignations and defections raising concerns ahead of the 8 November election.

Nicholas Ukachukwu emerged as the party’s candidate, but the outcome has deepened internal divisions.

Oduenyi Ifeanyi, Chairman of APC in Njikoka, Nimo Ward I, resigned from both his position and the party in a letter dated 11 April 2025. He cited dissatisfaction with the party’s direction and claimed its structure in Anambra is collapsing.

He pointed to the recent defection of Paul Chukwuma to the Young Progressives Party (YPP) as evidence.

“This is to inform you that I have resigned as an EXCO and member of APC Ward I Nimo, from today being the 11th of April, 2025. Thank you for your co-operation,” his letter read.

Ifeanyi’s resignation reflects wider discontent at the grassroots. His exit, following Chukwuma’s, has sparked speculation about more defections to rival parties.

“The APC structure in Anambra is fast collapsing to YPP,” he added.

With the election approaching, analysts say the APC must resolve its internal issues to avoid further losses and remain competitive.