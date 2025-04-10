Anambra 2025: After leaving APC, Paul Chukwuma secures YPP governorship ticket

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra – Former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for the November 8 Anambra election, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has emerged as the candidate for the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

The YPP primary election, conducted using the Option A4 voting system, was overseen by the Chairman of the Election Committee and National Secretary of YPP, Mr. Video Bamayi. In the election, Chukwuma secured 366 ‘yes’ votes, with eight delegates voting ‘no’.

YPP National Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Amakiri, commended Chukwuma for his potential to expand the party’s reach and enhance its political prospects, stating that his candidacy would significantly boost the YPP’s political fortunes.

In his acceptance speech, Chukwuma expressed gratitude to the party and its members, emphasizing the YPP’s foundation on discipline. He assured that many more people would soon join the party to strengthen its base.

Chukwuma reaffirmed his commitment to supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly in advancing the administration’s Hope Agenda. He also outlined his campaign focus on elevating Anambra State, ensuring its central role in national politics, and connecting the state to the national government to secure opportunities for its development.

Chukwuma expressed confidence in his ability to secure the Government House in Awka, with the support of the people and divine intervention.