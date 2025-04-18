Amotekun re-arrests robbery suspect after escape from police custody

Parades five other suspects

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Amotekun Corps on Friday disclosed that it arrested a serial offender, John Uba, 26, who escaped from police custody during a robbery operation in Osogbo, the State capital.

Speaking with newsmen at the Amotekun Corps headquarters in Osogbo, the Corps Commandant, Adekunle Omoyele disclosed that the suspect was arrested after robbing residents at Fiwasaye area of their belongings, including phones and other valuables.

He added that the suspect was arrested around 12 midnight on Thursday, April 17, 2024, after residents raised the alarm of ongoing robbery.

His words, “Further investigation revealed that the suspect had previously escaped from the Ota-Efun Division of the Nigeria Police Force. He also confessed to being a repeat offender. The suspect has since been handed over to the Ota-Efun Police Division for further investigation and prosecution”.

Also, the corps paraded one Aderemi Sheriff, 28, who was arrested on same Thursday for stealing electrical cable valued over N5 million at Hammed Omidiran University area in Osogbo.

The suspect, an ex-convict, who confessed to the crime, said he was lured to it after his marijuana business crashed.

However, Omoyele disclosed that the suspect was part of the gang of armed vandals that invaded steel rolling company last year and engaged Amotekun operatives in a shootout before escaping from the scene.

He said the suspect would be arraigned in court in due course.

Other suspects paraded included three suspects arrested at a residential building inside Government Reservation Area, G R.A in Osogbo after breaking in to steal a pumping machine and other items.

The suspects, Idowu Tajudeen, 27, Bamanga Joffrey, 24, and Femi Adeniyi, 22, were arrested on Friday at the crime scene and would be charged to court appropriately.